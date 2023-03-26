NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Mini Habits by Stephen Guise Audiobook | Free Summary
Mini Habits by Stephen Guise Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 26, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Mini Habits by Stephen Guise.

Personal development blogger Stephen Guise offers a self-improvement program that is “too small to fail.”

Mini Habits: Too Small To Fail

Take one small step every day to initiate a lifelong positive habit.

People form habits over time through repeated behaviours.

A mini habit is the smallest possible iteration of a positive habit, like one push-up.

Easy To Do

A mini habit is “too small to fail” because it requires only a tiny bit of willpower, and you quickly accumulate a record of success.

When your motivation for an activity is high, you don’t need much willpower. When your motivation is low, you need a lot of willpower, which most people don’t have.

Mini Habits: Rules And Workings

Mini habits work because they deplete little of your willpower reserve.

On the mini-habit plan, you divide your goals into “stupid small” but effective actions.

The mini-habit rules are: don’t cheat, be glad when you succeed, give yourself rewards, stay with your new routine, and drop back and go smaller if it gets hard.

