Mindsight by Daniel J. Siegel Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Mindsight by Daniel J. Siegel.
Mindsight is a repackaging of awareness and meditation, what they now call mindfulness! It is worth reading though.
Mindsight: The Definition
Mindsight is the ability to reflect on the relationship that exists between your body and mind, combining emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and stoicism.
When done correctly, it can assist you in dealing with trauma and uncertainty, improving relationships with loved ones, and controlling your emotions.
3 Lessons that Help You Develop Mindsight
● Think of yourself as a river to cultivate a balanced, harmonic self.
● Practice the three pillars of mindsight: observation, objectivity and openness.
● Be receptive, not reactive in your relationships.
● Out of all the possible Jedi mind tricks you could learn, mindsight is by far the best one.
Getting Aware Of Our Thoughts
Mindsight is a set of psychological steps we can take to understand and shape our inner selves in the most beneficial way for our well-being.
Meditation is an example of mindsight practise because it makes us aware of our thoughts and breathing.
Mindsight, on the other hand, is much more than a meditation you can do when you have time to be alone and reflect. Instead, it is a tool that will assist you in dealing with situations when they become overwhelming.
