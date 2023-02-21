NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
LoserThink by Scott Adams Audiobook | Free Summary
LoserThink by Scott Adams Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 21, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book LoserThink by Scott Adams.

Loserthink has unproductive ways of thinking. Even if you’re intelligent and well-informed, you can fall into the trap of loserthink. The book describes the many different ways in which loserthink can manifest and lead to suboptimal outcomes.

Incentives Influence Outcomes

When money, reputation, power, ego, and complexity enter a field, it is illogical to expect objective research and outcomes.

Given the existence of these dynamics, it is critical to consider how they influence how the topic is researched, discussed, and managed.

Mental Prisons

Loserthink (unproductive thinking) creates mental prisons that limit your ability to see the world clearly. You won't be able to act rationally if you can't see the world clearly.

The Raw Power Of The Press Is Used For Brain Manipulation

Political warming is an unavoidable result of the press's business model, which rewards brain manipulation over accuracy.

As the press becomes more adept at stimulating the emotion centres in our brains, the public should expect to be in a constant state of fight-or-flight anxiety.

