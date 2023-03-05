NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Living Beyond “What If?” by Shirley Davis Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-5:41

Living Beyond “What If?” by Shirley Davis Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 05, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book Living Beyond “What If?” by Shirley Davis.

This book is a comprehensive how-to guide for achieving your goals. It provides a step-by-step plan for conquering your anxieties and succeeding.

Visualize Your Dreams

The power of the human mind is amazing. It remains active and unrestrained in children and follows us throughout our lives. Even if we utilise it in less evident ways as we get older, seeing a new future is one of the most important first steps in making any significant life change.

Unbelievable But True: Imagination Leads To Manifestation

Nevertheless, reality and fantasy are not the same thing. Reality, however, is a another matter. One finds it hard to believe that we can envision our future and make it a reality.

Take The Chance

Taking a risk can result in significant rewards. Knowing which risks to take is the true expertise.

An exit strategy for a profession could entail talking to a mentor or supervisor, looking into other jobs that are a better fit, and figuring out what skills you need.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary