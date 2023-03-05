Living Beyond “What If?” by Shirley Davis Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Living Beyond “What If?” by Shirley Davis.

This book is a comprehensive how-to guide for achieving your goals. It provides a step-by-step plan for conquering your anxieties and succeeding.

Visualize Your Dreams

The power of the human mind is amazing. It remains active and unrestrained in children and follows us throughout our lives. Even if we utilise it in less evident ways as we get older, seeing a new future is one of the most important first steps in making any significant life change.

Unbelievable But True: Imagination Leads To Manifestation

Nevertheless, reality and fantasy are not the same thing. Reality, however, is a another matter. One finds it hard to believe that we can envision our future and make it a reality.

Take The Chance

Taking a risk can result in significant rewards. Knowing which risks to take is the true expertise.

An exit strategy for a profession could entail talking to a mentor or supervisor, looking into other jobs that are a better fit, and figuring out what skills you need.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194