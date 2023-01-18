NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg Audiobook | Free Summary
Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg Audiobook | Free Summary

Jan 18, 2023
Free Audiobooks Summary of the book Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg has been the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook for over a decade. This is a fair and honest look at gender inequality.

The Premise

We live in an intriguing era in which women have achieved unprecedented levels of expression, owing largely to the feminist movements of the 1960s and 1970s.

On the other hand, it appears that the fight for equality has been won, that progress has been made, and that things are evolving, albeit slowly. Gender inequality persists in many areas of society, mainly when it comes to careers and work.

The Truth About Gender Equality

●Despite significant progress, it is important to recognize that gender inequality persists.

●Women continue to face discrimination, and many are unaware of the ongoing bias.

●Women are noticeably absent from positions of leadership.

●Many women are less committed to pursuing leadership positions, whether due to childhood learned bias or motherhood.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

