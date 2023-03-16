Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek.

Determining a company’s WHY is crucial, but only the beginning. The next step is how do you get people on board with your WHY? How do you inspire deep trust and commitment to the company and one another? Lets find out.

How to Lead

Efficiently leading an organization is something that many people struggle with these days. While there is no easy path to do it successfully, there are some guidelines and ideas that can surely help.

From Circles of Safety to happiness chemicals and empathy, follow me on this journey to learn how to be a better leader, one step at a time!

The Circle of Safety

Understanding that an organisation is essentially a Circle of Safety is the first step towards becoming a good leader. Inside this Circle, people's insecurities vanish, but a bad leader will inevitably shrink or fracture it into multiple small ones.

There is uncontrollable danger outside the Circle, but we can make it safe inside.

An Introduction to Happiness Chemicals

When discussing human behaviour, we need to dig a bit into how the brain works. There are 4 primary chemicals for happiness:

● Endorphins

● Dopamine

● Serotonin

● Oxytocin

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194