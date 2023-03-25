Kaizen by Sarah Harvey Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Kaizen by Sarah Harvey.

Small habits to move towards big change.

Kaizen Is Incremental Growth

In Japanese, the word Kaizen translates to many things, but the main idea is simply “change.” To take advantage of the power of change, you need to start with your habits.

Your brain is always making habits as a way to save power on repeated behaviours. This preserves your mental energy for bigger, tougher tasks. But because it’s so automatic, you might form unwanted habits.

Make An Inventory Of Life

Start by interrogating your habits to make an inventory of your life. Get a piece of paper, and divide it into the major sections of your life. Then, go through all areas of life and ask yourself if you’re doing all you can to be happy in that area.

Dig deep to find out what you really seek. Finish by writing down your biggest aspirations in each category.

Make The First Step Extremely Small

Small changes like these aren’t usually easy to make because we don’t see the rewards immediately. In contrast, it’s easier to give in to a bad habit because they involve things that do reward us instantly.

Kaizen fixes this problem by focusing on changing things in such a tiny way that your brain hardly notices. Don’t discount things that seem ridiculously easy, either. They work!

