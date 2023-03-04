NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
It's the Manager by Jim Clifton Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-9:34

It's the Manager by Jim Clifton Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 04, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book It's the Manager by Jim Clifton and Jim Harter.

A must-read for leaders, CEOs and Founders.

What Makes A Difference In An Organization

The manager determines 70% of the variance in team engagement. You have delivered on the new global will when you have great managers who can maximise the potential of every team member.

Not Just A Job

Millennials and Generation Z want more than a paycheck. They are no longer looking for job satisfaction; they are looking for growth. Coaches are preferred over bosses. They don't want annual reviews; they want ongoing dialogue. They don't want a manager who focuses on their flaws. They want a job that is more than just a job; they want a life.

Organizational Change Is Hard

The old boss-to-employee, command-and-control leadership environment "worked" when it came to building process-efficiency systems, large buildings, and infrastructure. However, traditional top-down leadership techniques have not adapted to a workplace that now requires coaching and collaboration to thrive.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary