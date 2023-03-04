It's the Manager by Jim Clifton Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book It's the Manager by Jim Clifton and Jim Harter.

A must-read for leaders, CEOs and Founders.

What Makes A Difference In An Organization

The manager determines 70% of the variance in team engagement. You have delivered on the new global will when you have great managers who can maximise the potential of every team member.

Not Just A Job

Millennials and Generation Z want more than a paycheck. They are no longer looking for job satisfaction; they are looking for growth. Coaches are preferred over bosses. They don't want annual reviews; they want ongoing dialogue. They don't want a manager who focuses on their flaws. They want a job that is more than just a job; they want a life.

Organizational Change Is Hard

The old boss-to-employee, command-and-control leadership environment "worked" when it came to building process-efficiency systems, large buildings, and infrastructure. However, traditional top-down leadership techniques have not adapted to a workplace that now requires coaching and collaboration to thrive.

