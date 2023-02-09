NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
In Praise of Slowness by Carl Honoré Audiobook | Free Summary
In Praise of Slowness by Carl Honoré Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 09, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book In Praise of Slowness by Carl Honoré.

Why are we always in such a rush? What is the cure for time sickness? Is it possible, or even desirable, to slow down?

The Problem With Speed

Making time finite and then imposing speed on all aspects of life is a Western disease.

The human desire for transcendence is at the root of the desire for speed.

It's difficult to think about the fact that we're going to die; it's unpleasant, so we're always looking for ways to distract ourselves from the reality of our own mortality. Speed, with its sensory thrill, is one distraction strategy.

The World Is Speeding Up

The world is still pushing itself to do everything faster—at a high cost. The cost of our hurry-up culture is well documented. We are driving the planet and ourselves to exhaustion. We are so short on time and sick of it that we neglect our friends, families, and partners.

Need For Speed

We no longer know how to enjoy things because we are always looking forward to the next thing. Much of what we eat is boring and unhealthy. The future appears bleak with our children caught up in the same hailstorm of hurry.

