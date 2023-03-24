Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles.

The happiness of being busy with life. :)

The grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.

WASHINGTON BURNAP

IKIGAI

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that basically means “the happiness of always being busy”.

The Japanese word has two characters: ‘iki’ which means life, and ‘gai,’ or value.

Well, what's happiness in business? Let's find out here!

A Life with a Purpose

Ikigai explains how you can live a longer and happier life by having a purpose, eating healthy, and not retiring.

Many people find themselves trapped in the never-ending need to do everything faster, better, and harder. In contrast, discovering your ikigai will help you slow down and enjoy life more.

