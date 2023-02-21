Good To Great by Jim Collins Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Good To Great by Jim Collins.

Good to Great focuses on how both modest and exemplary companies can go beyond their stagnant status quo to become great organizations.

The Premise

Few people achieve greatness in their lives because they settle for a comfortable life too quickly. The same can be said for businesses. The vast majority of businesses achieve a level of adequate functionality, but instead of moving forward, they simply stagnate. They remain good but do not progress to greatness.

The Path To Great: Level 5 Leadership

Level 5 leaders direct their ego needs away from themselves and towards the larger goal of creating a great company. Ambition for Level 5 leaders is first and foremost for the institution, not for themselves.

Level 5 leadership entails more than just humility and modesty. It is also about ferocious determination, an almost stoic determination to do whatever it takes to make the company great.

Being Ruthless Or Rigorous

The Key To Greatness: Start with the right people, ask them the right questions, and engage them in vigorous debate.

Being rigorous entails applying exacting standards at all times and at all levels, particularly in upper management.

Being rigorous, rather than ruthless, means that the best people do not have to worry about their positions and can focus entirely on their work.

