Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt.
Strategy is the craft of figuring out which purposes are both worth pursuing and capable of being accomplished.
Good and Bad Strategy
Strategy is the application of strength against weakness.
Strategy creates new strengths through subtle shifts in viewpoint.
Most organizations have multiple conflicting objectives that amount to little more than spending more and try harder.
They spread resources to placate internal interests rather than concentrate resources to focus on pivot points.
Creating a good strategy means saying no to a variety of interests.
Discovering Power
Success isn’t just about what your organization does, it’s also about blocked or failed competition
For example, in setting cold war strategy, it made little sense to match Soviet capabilities. The best method was to build on our strengths in ways that were aimed at their weaknesses.
Act so as to impose exorbitant costs on the competition using your relative advantages
