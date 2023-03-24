NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-10:38

Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 24, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt.

Strategy is the craft of figuring out which purposes are both worth pursuing and capable of being accomplished.

Good and Bad Strategy 

Strategy is the application of strength against weakness.

Strategy creates new strengths through subtle shifts in viewpoint.

Most organizations have multiple conflicting objectives that amount to little more than spending more and try harder.

They spread resources to placate internal interests rather than concentrate resources to focus on pivot points.

Creating a good strategy means saying no to a variety of interests.

Discovering Power

Success isn’t just about what your organization does, it’s also about blocked or failed competition

For example, in setting cold war strategy, it made little sense to match Soviet capabilities. The best method was to build on our strengths in ways that were aimed at their weaknesses.

Act so as to impose exorbitant costs on the competition using your relative advantages

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary