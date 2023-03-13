NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Find Your Happy at Work by Beverly E. Jones Audiobook | Free Summary
Mar 13, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Find Your Happy at Work by Beverly E. Jones.

Feeling stuck in a rut at work? According to executive coach Beverly Jones, even if you don’t love what you do, you can find meaning and happiness in your career

Feeling Happy At Your Job

More than half of American workers feel stuck in their current jobs or are too agitated and upset by them. This contrasts sharply with the one-third of employees who report feeling engaged, joyful, energized, and meaningful at work.

You Have The Power To Make Life-Improving Changes

If you identify more with the former than the latter group, remember that you can still take action to improve your work-life balance without changing careers or positions by making adjustments to your viewpoint, skills, way of life, mental acuity, and health.

Happiness and success are similar in that you can’t pursue either directly. Each seems to emerge as a consequence of the way you manage yourself and your activities.

BEVERLY JONES

Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
