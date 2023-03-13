Find Your Happy at Work by Beverly E. Jones Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Find Your Happy at Work by Beverly E. Jones.

Feeling stuck in a rut at work? According to executive coach Beverly Jones, even if you don’t love what you do, you can find meaning and happiness in your career

Feeling Happy At Your Job

More than half of American workers feel stuck in their current jobs or are too agitated and upset by them. This contrasts sharply with the one-third of employees who report feeling engaged, joyful, energized, and meaningful at work.

You Have The Power To Make Life-Improving Changes

If you identify more with the former than the latter group, remember that you can still take action to improve your work-life balance without changing careers or positions by making adjustments to your viewpoint, skills, way of life, mental acuity, and health.

Happiness and success are similar in that you can’t pursue either directly. Each seems to emerge as a consequence of the way you manage yourself and your activities.

BEVERLY JONES

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194