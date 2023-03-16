Factfulness by Hans Rosling Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Factfulness by Hans Rosling.

“Step-by-step, year-by-year, the world is improving. Not on every single measure every single year, but as a rule. Though the world faces huge challenges, we have made tremendous progress. This is the fact-based worldview.”

HANS ROSLING

The Gap Instinct

This is the irresistible urge we have to categorise everything into two distinct and frequently conflicting groups.

The gap instinct leads us to envision division where there is only a smooth range, differences where there is convergence, and conflicts where there is agreement.

It paints a picture of a world divided into two types of countries or people: rich and poor.

"Human beings have a strong dramatic instinct toward binary thinking, a basic urge to divide things into two distinct groups, with nothing but an empty gap in between. We love to dichotomize. Good versus bad. Heroes versus villains. My country versus the rest. Dividing the world into two distinct sides is simple and intuitive, and also dramatic because it implies conflict, and we do it without thinking, all the time."

HANS ROSLING

How To Control The Gap Instinct

Remember that reality is not always polarised.

Look for the majority to control the gap instinct. You will probably discover that there is no gap at all.

Extreme comparisons should be avoided. There are some at the top and some at the bottom of every group.

Even when the disparity is extreme, the majority is usually somewhere in the middle, right where the gap is supposed to be.

