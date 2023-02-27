Expert Secrets by Russell Brunson Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Expert Secrets by Russell Brunson.

Understand your customer, and build your marketing framework.

Creating Your Movement

To create a movement, you need 3 things:

● An expert or guide

● A new opportunity

● A future-based cause that unites the tribe

● The expert offers someone a new opportunity and then guides them to a result with a future-based cause.

Finding Your Voice: The 5 phases to becoming an expert

1. The Dreamer: Fascination + Mastery = Passion

2. Reporter: Learn everything there is to know about your topic from multiple perspectives

3. Framework Creator: identify patterns of success and create your own frameworks to help others achieve success.

4. Servant: test your framework on yourself first, then on others, to ensure it is perfect and produces results.

5. Start guiding others to their destination as an expert guide.

