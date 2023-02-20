Creative Selection by Ken Kocienda Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Creative Selection by Ken Kocienda.

Inside Apple’s Design Process During the Golden Age of Steve Jobs.

The author, Ken Kocienda is a software engineer who, among other things, worked on the original iPhone.

The author writes about the process behind software creation at Apple and how he thinks that process was a significant driver in how Apple came up with its world-class products.

Creative Selection

The Essential Elements Of The Apple Development

Approach: Part 1

Inspiration: Thinking big ideas and imagining what is possible

Collaboration: Effective collaboration with others.

Craft: Using skill to produce high-quality results and always striving to improve.

Diligence: Doing the necessary grunt work while never taking shortcuts.

The Essential Elements Of The Apple Development

Approach: Part 2

Decisiveness: Making difficult decisions and refusing to delay or procrastinate.

Taste: The development of a refined sense of judgement and the discovery of the balance that results in a pleasing and integrated whole.

Empathy: The ability to see the world through the eyes of others and to create work that fits into their lives and adapts to their needs.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194