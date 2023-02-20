NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Creative Selection by Ken Kocienda Audiobook | Free Summary
Feb 20, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Creative Selection by Ken Kocienda.

Inside Apple’s Design Process During the Golden Age of Steve Jobs.

The author, Ken Kocienda is a software engineer who, among other things, worked on the original iPhone.

The author writes about the process behind software creation at Apple and how he thinks that process was a significant driver in how Apple came up with its world-class products.

Creative Selection

The Essential Elements Of The Apple Development

Approach: Part 1

Inspiration: Thinking big ideas and imagining what is possible

Collaboration: Effective collaboration with others.

Craft: Using skill to produce high-quality results and always striving to improve.

Diligence: Doing the necessary grunt work while never taking shortcuts.

The Essential Elements Of The Apple Development

Approach: Part 2

Decisiveness: Making difficult decisions and refusing to delay or procrastinate.

Taste: The development of a refined sense of judgement and the discovery of the balance that results in a pleasing and integrated whole.

Empathy: The ability to see the world through the eyes of others and to create work that fits into their lives and adapts to their needs.

