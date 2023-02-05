Convinced! by Jack Nasher Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Convinced! by Jack Nasher.

Mentalist Jack Nasher offers tips to help you appear more competent, attractive, intelligent and important.

Prove Your Competence & Win People Over

● Use the "impression management" tools from the "eight pillars of competence" to persuade others of your competence.

● Competence and brilliance are not always self-evident; you must demonstrate your abilities.

● Control people's expectations so that they expect you to be competent.

● You should associate yourself with good news.

● Showcase specific "competence formula" elements such as performance, ability, motivation, dealing with difficulty, and luck.

Communication Matters

Understand both verbal and nonverbal communication.

The higher your attractiveness and popularity, the higher your perceived competence. Show tact, authenticity, and self-assurance.

Make use of the "power of symbols" to develop the most reliable indicator of your competence: your habitus - the way you look and act.

It's difficult to judge other people's competence; it's much easier to recognise their incompetence.

