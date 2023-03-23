NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Content Inc. by Joe Pulizzi Audiobook | Free Summary
Content Inc. by Joe Pulizzi Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 23, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Content Inc. by Joe Pulizzi.

This book is a delightful blend of inspiration and advice that businesses can follow to create an actionable content business model. It describes a six-step model you can use to do your marketing long before you need it, without even having a product, or spending a lot of money, so your entrepreneurial venture will be guaranteed success.

A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.

 DAVID BRINKLEY

Anyone Can Build A Content Business

Prior to 1990, large media corporations wielded the most power because they controlled both information channels and audiences. Now, almost all of the power has shifted to the consumer. Anyone, from any location, can become a publisher and build an audience."

New Opportunity

The window of opportunity is wide open because of several key developments:

● Internet and mobile technologies have allowed anyone to publish and receive content.

● As online publishing becomes mainstream, more content providers are willing and able to create content.

● Social media and Google help in the sharing and searching of useful content.

