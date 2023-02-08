Choose Yourself! by James Altucher Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Choose Yourself! by James Altucher .

This book is from the heart and feels a bit blunt. There are enough truth bombs for it to be worthy of multiple reads.

The American Dream Is Dead

The American dream bubble abruptly burst in 2008. The world's worst financial crisis forced businesses to slash costs ruthlessly, most of which came in the form of people.

Almost everything can now be outsourced or performed by technology, which is why thousands of college graduates are now unemployed or underpaid - the end of jobs has arrived.

The Only Person Who Controls Your Dreams

Remember: You must make yourself the sole controller of your dreams.

If financial freedom is your goal, you must control your income, which means creating products, freelancing, earning passive income through affiliate marketing, selling books, courses, and teaching seminars - do any or all of these.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194