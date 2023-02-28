NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Building A Storybrand by Donald Miller Audiobook | Free Summary
Building A Storybrand by Donald Miller Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 28, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Building A Storybrand by Donald Miller.

Companies tend to sell solutions to external problems, but customers buy solutions to internal problems. Building a StoryBrand is about making your customer the hero of a story.

The Key to Being Seen, Heard, and Understood

If we haven’t clarified our message, our customers won’t listen.

The more simple and more predictable the communication, the easier it is for the brain to digest.

The Two Mistakes Brands Make

There are two critical mistakes brands construct when talking about their products and services:

● They fail to focus on the aspects of their offer that will help people survive and thrive; and

● They cause their customers to burn too many calories in an effort to understand their offer.

● Make your company’s message that readers/viewers can understand without burning too many calories.

The Secret Weapon That Will Grow Your Business: The Hero's Story

What’s the essence of the Hero’s story?

● A CHARACTER who wants something encounters a PROBLEM before they can get it.

● At the peak of their despair, a GUIDE steps into their lives, gives them a PLAN, and CALLS THEM TO ACTION.

● That action helps them avoid FAILURE and ends in a SUCCESS.

