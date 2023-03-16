Born to Run by Christopher McDougall | Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Born to Run by Christopher McDougall.

Our bodies can run forever. But Science won't tell you that.

You don't stop running because you get old, you get old because you stop running.

CHRISTOPHER MCDOUGALL

Our Bodies Are Highly Flexible

Some people take pleasure in marathons. We frequently find ourselves surprised by their great ease in running long distances. We struggle to run a few miles at the same time. Perhaps you believe that these people are crazy and possess superhuman skills. Would you believe that you are also capable of running long distances?

You Can Run All Day If You Train Hard

As strange as it may sound, you are physiologically built to run long distances. The human body has provided you with the tools you need to run for hours. All you have to do is dedicate the time and patience to train.

Our Bodies Were Constructed to Run Far

You may believe that your human body is slow in comparison to animals such as horses. But did you know that those two legs of yours can outrun any animal on the planet?

