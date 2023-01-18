NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Big Bang Disruption by Larry Downes Audiobook | Free Summary
Jan 18, 2023
Free Audiobooks Summary of the book Big Bang Disruption by Larry Downes and Paul Nunes

A new type of disruptive innovation has emerged that does not adhere to the traditional model of entering the market as a low-cost substitute for a high-end product and gradually increasing in quality and moving up the customer chain.

Instead, the innovation outperforms incumbents on both price and quality right away, quickly sweeping through every customer segment. This type of "big bang" disruption can devastate entire product lines in an instant.

Product Lifecycle: Big Band Disruptors

A Big Bang Disruptor is defined by three characteristics:

● Undisciplined Strategy

● Unconstrained Growth

● Unencumbered Development.

Big Bang Disruptors don’t follow the stages of the traditional market adoption model.

It’s very much about entering the market with a big bang.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

