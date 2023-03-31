NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
7 Leadership Qualities Of Great Leaders by Philip Andrew Audiobook | Free Summary
7 Leadership Qualities Of Great Leaders by Philip Andrew Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 31, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book 7 Leadership Qualities Of Great Leaders by Philip Andrew.

What an ideal leader should be and how leaders need to act.

What Makes a Good Leader Great?

Great leaders strike a balance between business foresight, performance, and personality.

They have vision, courage, integrity, humility, and focus, as well as the ability to plan strategically and catalyse team cooperation.

1. Vision

Great leaders have a vision. They can see into the future.

They have a clear exciting idea of where they are going and what they want to accomplish and are excellent at strategic planning.

2. Courage

One of the most important qualities of a great leader is courage.

Having courage means that you're willing to take risks in the achievement of your goals.

3. Integrity

The core of integrity is truthfulness.

Integrity requires that you always tell the truth to people, in every situation.

Truthfulness is the foundational quality of TRUST that is necessary for the success of any business.

