Hey ! A quick announcement.
I started this newsletter around 2 years back to deliver curated bite-sized ideas from books. We are now 33K+ strong community - and it’s time to take things to next level!
The newsletter will now be delivered daily (Mon-Sat) - and will bring you bite-sized ideas across different topics (right from AI to personal development, communication skills, relationships etc ) - curated from books, podcasts and videos.
There won’t be any newsy stuff - I believe the world needs more curated bite-sized ideas stick and importantly, have a longer shelf life.
The subscription price will increase from next week (Monday) onwards - so grab yours right away (India based subscribers can use Razorpay checkout/pay via UPI: https://nextbigwhat.com/pay/ ) while others can get the subscription via Substack.
Ofcourse, open for feedback / suggestions.
- Ashish
Newsletter: the next steps 🤞
Newsletter: the next steps 🤞
Newsletter: the next steps 🤞
Hey ! A quick announcement.
I started this newsletter around 2 years back to deliver curated bite-sized ideas from books. We are now 33K+ strong community - and it’s time to take things to next level!
The newsletter will now be delivered daily (Mon-Sat) - and will bring you bite-sized ideas across different topics (right from AI to personal development, communication skills, relationships etc ) - curated from books, podcasts and videos.
There won’t be any newsy stuff - I believe the world needs more curated bite-sized ideas stick and importantly, have a longer shelf life.
The subscription price will increase from next week (Monday) onwards - so grab yours right away (India based subscribers can use Razorpay checkout/pay via UPI: https://nextbigwhat.com/pay/ ) while others can get the subscription via Substack.
Ofcourse, open for feedback / suggestions.
- Ashish