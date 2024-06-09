The greatest gift you can give yourself is a little bit of your own attention.

So..how do you define simplicity / minimalism?

I just finished reading Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World - a simple, yet powerful book on living a minimalistic..rather slow life!

Slow life doesn’t mean you take everything easy (take 2 hrs to walk 2 km) and let go of your ambition - but leading a slow life is characterized by intentionality, mindfulness, and simplicity, i.e. be more awareness and less judgemental.

In "Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World," Brooke McAlary advocates for the slow living philosophy, emphasizing intentionality, mindfulness, and simplicity.

Simplicity is not about deprivation; it’s about finding abundance in less

The book addresses the hectic pace of modern life and offers practical strategies to slow down and find balance. Central to McAlary’s approach is the MEDS technique—Meditation, Exercise, Diet, and Sleep—which forms the foundation for a more mindful, healthy, and fulfilling life.

The Concept of Slow Living

Slow living is about quality over quantity, focusing on meaningful experiences rather than constant busyness. It encourages a shift from a fast-paced lifestyle to one where you prioritize what truly matters. This involves decluttering your schedule, embracing mindfulness, and fostering deeper connections with yourself and others. The goal is to cultivate a life that aligns with your values and enhances your overall well-being.

The Role of Meditation

Meditation is a cornerstone of slow living, helping to cultivate a calm and focused mind. By setting aside time each day to meditate, you can reduce stress, improve concentration, and enhance emotional well-being.

Start with just a few minutes daily, focusing on your breath or a simple mantra. Over time, this practice can lead to greater mindfulness, helping you remain present in each moment.