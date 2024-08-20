Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and current chairman of Schmidt Futures, shares his insights on the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence and its far-reaching implications.

What’s incredible about his talk is the amount of info he has shared in this 52-minute video (which has now been taken down as this was a secretive meet and wasn’t supposed to be made public)- right from Google’s WFH policy to how democracies are facing a threat in the AI world.

Sharing 5 exclusive big ideas from Eric Schmidt’s talk and 3 actionable TODOs for you:

On Google’s WFH policy vs. Winning

Google decided that work-life balance and going home early and working from home was more important than winning. And the startups, the reason startups work is because the people work like hell

Do you agree?

The video which has been taken down on YT offers Eric’s UnPluggd take on AI and where we are heading - right from US/China supremacy to future of democracy in an AI world.

Unprecedented Scale and Speed of AI Development

The pace of AI advancement is accelerating at a breathtaking rate, with key developments happening on multiple fronts simultaneously. Schmidt highlights three critical areas of progress: