"We must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret." - Jim Rohn

If your standards are so high that you give up when you fall short of them, then actually you don’t have high standards. What you have are excuses. - Ryan Holiday

What’s self-discipline?

Is it about restraints? restrictions? About not eating that junk food?

No.

Self-discipline is not about restriction.

It's about taking control of your life.

By mastering your lower self and strengthening your higher self, you become empowered and unstoppable in achieving your goals and dreams.

Big ideas from the book Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday. This is a nice short read and I’d really recommend for anyone who isn’t super-proud of their present state.

Why bother about self-discipline? Well, benefits include

Practicing good habits

Enduring challenges

Setting boundaries

Resisting temptations

Self-discipline provides structure and balance, counteracting the chaos of unrestricted freedom. It's essential to unlocking your true potential and living a fulfilling, happy life.