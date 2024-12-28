As the New Year approaches, we’re all thinking about resolutions—things we want to start doing to improve our lives.

But what about the things we should stop doing? Enter the TO-NOT-DO list, a powerful tool to complement your goals and make those resolutions stick.

A TO-NOT-DO list is a deliberate inventory of habits, actions, or behaviors you commit to avoiding. It’s not about adding more to your plate but about clearing it of what doesn’t serve you. And let’s face it—sometimes, what we don’t do has a bigger impact than what we do.

Why Create a TO-NOT-DO List for 2025?

1. Focus on What Matters: Avoiding distractions frees up time for your goals.

2. Break Bad Habits: Identifying and eliminating counterproductive behaviors creates space for growth.

3. Protect Your Energy: Saying “no” to energy-draining tasks lets you invest in what truly matters.

Share

This year, as you plan your resolutions, don’t just think about what to add—think about what to subtract. A thoughtfully crafted TO-NOT-DO list might just be the key to your most productive and fulfilling year yet.

What’s on your TO-NOT-DO list?

Let’s make 2025 about doing less—but achieving more!