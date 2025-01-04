Your take?
And if you aren’t pissing people off, why do you even exist? :)
"What's your take"
Whenever I have written a blog or a piece of content, this question has been my fav way to end the post.
Because I often see people having no take, no strong opinion, no real original insight. Most of my LinkedIn / Twitter feed is full of borrowed insights, regurgitated content / copied videos.
With no 'real' take. No original insight.
So…
