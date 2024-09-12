Writing code from scratch feels really hard compared to just asking the AI to do it: Sergey Brin on AI

You need to be willing to have some embarrassments and take some risks.

In a candid discussion, Google co-founder Sergey Brin shares his thoughts on the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, its potential applications, and the challenges that lie ahead. And by the way, he is working on AI pretty much every day at Google (while Google engineers don't use AI so much).

I was talking to the engineers about it (AI) and you know whatever we had some debate back and forth like I came back half an hour later it's done and they were kind of impressed because they don't honestly use the AI tools for their own coding as much as I think they ought to right - Sergey Brin

Google Notebook LLM converts your doc into conversational audio

Google can now turn your research into an AI-generated podcast, complete with two “hosts” that discuss what you’ve dug up. The experimental feature lives within NotebookLM, the AI note-taking app Google launched last year, and will have AI hosts “summarize your material, make connections between topics, and banter back and forth.

OpenAI is raising $6.5Bn at $150Bn valuation

The new valuation, a figure that doesn’t include the money being raised, is significantly higher than the $86 billion valuation from the company’s tender offer earlier this year, and cements its place as one of the most valuable startups in the world.

At the same time, OpenAI is also in talks to raise $5 billion in debt from banks in the form of a revolving credit facility

Facebook admits to scraping every Australian adult user's public photos and posts to train AI, with no opt-out option

Facebook is scraping the public data of all Australian adults on the platform, it has acknowledged in an inquiry.

The company does not offer Australians an opt out option like it does in the EU, because it has not been required to do so under privacy law

(imagine what they are doing in India!)

The $5b company with no product: How did Safe Superintelligence raise $1b?