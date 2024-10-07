Why Vertical LLM Agents are the new Billion$ SaaS Opportunities
How CaseText went from a normal startup to..a massive exit story in 2 months.
Imagine this:
You spend 10+ years building a company which finally hits $100mn valuation.
And then something happens and in 2 months, you get an exit of..$650 mn!
‘that something’ is the power of vertical LLMs and we are discussing the story of CaseText, which went all-in on the AI legal assistant (one of the first vertical AI agents to be deployed at scale, used by thousands of lawyers) and exited to Thomson Reuters for $650mn.
Here are the 5 most important takeaways from the CaseText founder (as shared with YC partners recently) on what it takes to building a vertical LLM business.
Note: Beyond obvious advice like domain knowledge, one of the big things that came out is the red-eyed focus teams need to have on..testing.
