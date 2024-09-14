We all grew up believing that success comes from suffering. But here is the thing - feeling good often leads to higher productivity, which often translates to success.

Don’t believe me? Check out the candle experiment conducted by researchers.

The candle experiment involves giving two groups of people a candle, matches, and a box of thumbtacks, then asking them to attach the candle to a wall so that the wax won't drip onto the table below. The first group was given a small gift before the task, while the second group received no gift.

Guess what happened? The results of the experiment showed that the group who received a gift were significantly more successful at solving the problem than those who did not.\

This pic - does it make you feel good?

That’s the essence of feel good productivity, a book by most followed productivity expert, Ali Abdaal. Here is what he has to say:

Success doesn’t come from suffering. In fact, it’s the opposite: feeling good leads to success. The principles of feel-good productivity can help anyone achieve more by focusing on what truly motivates them and brings them joy in their work and life. Positive emotions aren't just a result of success but a crucial ingredient for achieving it. When we feel good, we unlock our capacity for creativity, focus, and resilience, which in turn, allows us to accomplish more and experience greater fulfillment.

This book proposes a method for incorporating feel-good productivity into your daily life. It is built on three core components: energize, unblock, and sustain. The book also introduces readers to three key energizers:

play,

power, and

people.

PLAY

The Power of Play

Infuse play into your work to unlock creativity and make even mundane tasks more enjoyable. Identify with a “play personality,” like the Collector, the Creator, or the Joker, and approach your work as that persona. By embracing curiosity and reframing failures as opportunities for growth and learning, you can transform your relationship with work.