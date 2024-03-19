Fast and Furious: Zomato's pure veg fleet is regressive move [Updated]
Don't we have enough divide in India?
Zomato has launched pure veg fleet, i.e. pure veg food from vegetarian restaurants delivered by a special ‘Green’ fleet.
While this is a typical sanskari story, the big question is who is this meant for?
If I am ordering food from a pure veg restaurant, it will be veg food only. So where is the confusion? 🤔🤔 Why does Zomato has to prove it - with green …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.