Tim Cook's 40% salary cut; Alibaba sells Paytm stake
+ Bill Gates uses Android
Tim Cook’s pay drops 40% this year, and he’s okay with it
Tim Cook’s pay will decrease by 40% this year.
According to a filing, Tim Cook requested that the board lower his pay.
The previous pay package totaled almost $99 million, which had received some pushback.
Wakefit, a D2C startup, secures $40 million in funding led by Investcorp
Existing investors Sequ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.