Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot

Sep 14, 2024
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot - book summary and key atomic ideas.

About the book

Communication is crucial to success in life and business. However, it is not just big speeches that matter: it is also those critical, spur-of-the-moment situations for which we cannot prepare.
A prospective client asking unexpected questions during a sales pitch, a teacher singling you out for an answer during a class, a high-pressure meeting with senior executives at work, or even a heartwarming toast to deliver on the spot. All are fraught scenarios that might cause you to freeze up. The pandemic has only boosted this fear, by stripping the spontaneity from communication during lockdown, and then changing the communication landscape.
In this invaluable guide, Matt Abrahams – Stanford University lecturer and creator of the hit podcast, Think Fast, Talk Smart – provides a six-point methodology that will enable you to cut through the anxiety arising from these stressful, impromptu circumstances to create and deliver crisp, compelling and calm communication.

