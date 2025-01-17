NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth
BigIdeas.FM: Audiobooks delivered as conversational podcasts!
Not tomorrow - Here is the ultimate guide to defeat your inner procrastinator, mastering your time, and boosting your productivity
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:30
-19:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth

Not tomorrow - Here is the ultimate guide to defeat your inner procrastinator, mastering your time, and boosting your productivity

21 (small) steps for a better you
Jan 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Let's face it—you're probably scrolling on your phone right now to avoid doing something else. Whether it's that pile of laundry, a work deadline, or just going to bed, we all do it.

Procrastination is normal.

In fact, it's unlikely you'll find anyone who hasn't put something off at some point. But here's the twist: procrastination isn't always bad. Sometimes, it can even be helpful. By delaying a task, you might be giving yourself time to reflect on whether it's truly important—essentially, you're prioritizing other things. Bet you didn't think of it that way?

The truth is, procrastination isn't about laziness—it's about mismanaging powerful skills you already have. Let's fix that.

Procrastinators come in many different sizes and forms, there are those who do it because they strive for perfectionism and know the future task will likely not end up perfect, and also those who put a task off because it's not important. Procrastination at its root is simply time management - making or taking the time to do something.

Just because you procrastinate it does not mean you're lazy, many times we put off actions because we know they're unpleasant or that the outcome won't make us happy. It's human nature to seek happiness so it's not surprising that we put off tasks in the hope of eventually getting out of them.

Share

Often, we're aware of our procrastination; but what if you're not? Sometimes time slips away without even noticing and before you know it the day has gone and you've done nothing you had planned on.

Get the book

As humans have evolved it has become easier to procrastinate. Machines do our jobs for us, computers have made work and play into very similar mechanics so that our brains often forget which is which.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth
BigIdeas.FM: Audiobooks delivered as conversational podcasts!
Goodbye old-school audiobooks. Meet BigIdeas.FM - we reimagined what a combo of audiobooks and podcast should be!
Big Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational podcast format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships)
Curated. Bite-sized.. Delightful Experience. Available on your favourite podcasting apps (Spotify, Apple Podcasts).
A perfect human+AI collab project.
Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #BigIdeas.FM podcast brings you big ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily!
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The ultimate hidden truth of the world by David Graeber
The shock doctrine by Naomi Klein: The rise of disaster capitalism
The tipping point by Malcolm Gladwell: How little things can make a big difference
Factfulness by Hans Rosling: Ten reasons we’re wrong about the world - and why things are better than you think
A short history of nearly everything by Bill Bryson
The book of humans by Adam Rutherford: A brief history of culture, sex, war and the evolution of us
There′s no such thing as crypto crime by Nick Furneaux– An investigator's guide