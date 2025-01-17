Not tomorrow - Here is the ultimate guide to defeat your inner procrastinator, mastering your time, and boosting your productivity

Let's face it—you're probably scrolling on your phone right now to avoid doing something else. Whether it's that pile of laundry, a work deadline, or just going to bed, we all do it.

Procrastination is normal.

In fact, it's unlikely you'll find anyone who hasn't put something off at some point. But here's the twist: procrastination isn't always bad. Sometimes, it can even be helpful. By delaying a task, you might be giving yourself time to reflect on whether it's truly important—essentially, you're prioritizing other things. Bet you didn't think of it that way?

The truth is, procrastination isn't about laziness—it's about mismanaging powerful skills you already have. Let's fix that.

Procrastinators come in many different sizes and forms, there are those who do it because they strive for perfectionism and know the future task will likely not end up perfect, and also those who put a task off because it's not important. Procrastination at its root is simply time management - making or taking the time to do something.

Just because you procrastinate it does not mean you're lazy, many times we put off actions because we know they're unpleasant or that the outcome won't make us happy. It's human nature to seek happiness so it's not surprising that we put off tasks in the hope of eventually getting out of them.

Often, we're aware of our procrastination; but what if you're not? Sometimes time slips away without even noticing and before you know it the day has gone and you've done nothing you had planned on.

As humans have evolved it has become easier to procrastinate. Machines do our jobs for us, computers have made work and play into very similar mechanics so that our brains often forget which is which.