In a world where digital connections shape our creative landscape, musician and Patreon cofounder, Jack Conte's exploration of the evolving internet unveils a gripping narrative of hope, challenge, and innovation.

What's happening here is we are in the middle of another shift, and this is a big one. If the '90s was Web 1, and the 2000s was Web 2, and the 2010s was ranking, I'm worried that the 2020s could become the death of the follower

From the revolutionary "follow" button to the rise of algorithmic feeds, his recent talk goes deeper into the heart of creator-fan relationships, offering insights that will redefine how we view online creativity and the changing nature of Internet.

The Power of the Subscribe Button

The subscribe button revolutionized the way creators connect with their audience. It transformed platforms like YouTube from mere discovery tools into powerful channels for building and maintaining a loyal following.

This feature allowed fans to stay connected with creators they admire, ensuring a consistent flow of content and fostering a sense of community. The subscribe button became the foundation for sustained relationships between creators and their audience, enabling ongoing communication and deeper connections.

You don't need millions of fans to be successful. If you can just find a thousand people who are willing to buy $100 worth of stuff from you per year, that's $100,000 per year, which is a pretty freaking great business as a creative person

The Birth of the Follower

The concept of "following" emerged as a fundamental architecture for human creativity and organization on the internet. It goes beyond simple reach or discovery, representing a framework for distributing creativity and communication.

The follow is not some handy feature of a social network. The follow is foundational architecture for human creativity and organization.

This system allows creators to build communities around their work, whether they're musicians, podcasters, or educators. The follow feature enables sustained relationships and ongoing connections, creating a powerful ecosystem for creative expression and audience engagement.