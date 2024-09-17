Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, discusses the transformative power of AI in enterprise software. He shares insights on Salesforce's latest innovations and the future of AI-driven customer interactions.

"We are at the precipice of the greatest moment in the history of enterprise software and of cloud computing."

The Rise of Agent Force

Salesforce is at the forefront of AI integration in enterprise software with its Agent Force technology. This system combines customer touchpoints, amalgamated data, and AI agents to deliver highly accurate and efficient customer interactions.