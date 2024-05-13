The future of AI UX isn't chatbot..
We are in 'feature phone' mode
Close your eyes and imagine interacting with an AI application.
What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about how you'd interact with it? Chances are, you're picturing a chatbot, a text-based interface where you type in your queries and receive a response.
Right?
But I believe that’s just the ‘feature phone’ experience of AI (rudimentary)…
