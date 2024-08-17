Have you ever felt like you're living someone else's life? Like you're following a script that was handed to you, but deep down, you know there's something more?

Following rules laid out by others?

Imagine for a moment that everything you believe about success, happiness, and the "right way" to live might be wrong. What if I told you that the rules you've been following - about your career, relationships, even your own potential - are nothing more than outdated software running in your mind?

"When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."

"The Code of the Extraordinary Mind" is your wake-up call. It's an invitation to question everything you think you know about how life works. Author Vishen Lakhiani has done a pretty job of making you question everything, challenge your assumptions, and (hopefully) creating new rules for your life.

The most extraordinary people in the world do not have careers. What they have is a calling. Share

Sharing 12+ atomic ideas from the book and 3 actionable TODOs for you that you can implement in your daily life right away.