We live in a world of pseudo productivity, - we take pride in working long hours and boast of busy schedules over living with effectiveness.

The race is to chase constant activity vs meaningful outcomes.

And that’s the core of Cal Newport’s (Deepwork author) latest book: Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout.

Hustle culture. Burnout. Quiet quitting. Today we're either sacrificing ourselves on the altar of success or we're rejecting the idea of ambition entirely. But it doesn't have to be all or nothing. There is a way to create meaningful work as part of a balanced life, and it's called 'slow productivity'.

Cal Newport’s Slow productivity philosophy is based on 3 simple principles:

1. Do fewer things.

2. Work at a natural pace.

3. Obsess over quality.

His basic thesis is very simple - the more stuff we do, the more overhead tax we pay for it (which is very true and that has been my strategy of deprioritizing every non-impactful product that I was working on, the 80:20 rule always works, i.e. 80% outcome comes from the 20% effort - just that you need to know which 20% to focus on).