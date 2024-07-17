🔆 Saying it right makes your career bright
LinkedIn's Andrew Seaman on the importance of written, spoken and unspoken communication for career advancement
Andrew Seaman, LinkedIn's Senior Managing Editor for Jobs and Career Development, shares his expert advice on navigating the professional world with the right words in written, spoken, and unspoken communication.
Optimize your online presence.
Maintaining a strong online presence is crucial as it serves as your first interview.
Regularly post about your professional interests and passions to keep your profile active and engaging.
Curating your online activity helps potential employers see you as a well-rounded individual, making a positive impression even before a face-to-face meeting.
"Online presence is your first interview, so post what you're reading about your profession and what you're passionate about. It's a way for people to get to know you before they actually meet you."
Balance professional and personal content.
Sharing professional content is important, but adding posts about personal interests can humanize you and make your profile more relatable.
