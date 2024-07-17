Andrew Seaman, LinkedIn's Senior Managing Editor for Jobs and Career Development, shares his expert advice on navigating the professional world with the right words in written, spoken, and unspoken communication.

Optimize your online presence.

Regularly post about your professional interests and passions to keep your profile active and engaging.

"Online presence is your first interview, so post what you're reading about your profession and what you're passionate about. It's a way for people to get to know you before they actually meet you."