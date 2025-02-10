Sam Altman: Future will be coming at us in a way that is impossible to ignore
+ skills needed to thrive in AI world
AGI is a weakly defined term, but generally speaking we mean it to be a system that can tackle increasingly complex problems, at human level, in many fields: Sam Altman’s definition of AGI
Sam Altman has shared his vision for the future of Artificial Intelligence in a blog post titled 'Three Observations'.
He predicts that by 2035, individuals will have a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.