Startups should focus on one thing and be really, really exceptionally world-class at that one thing. – Dharmesh Shah

In this enlightening conversation with Lenny, Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of HubSpot, shares his insights on building a successful company, the importance of effective communication, decision-making strategies, and the evolving role of AI.

He also discusses the significance of maintaining company culture and the power of learning in public. This is a whopping 1 hr 41 minutes conversation - and here are big ideas from it.

How do you pick the right startup idea for YOU?

Four things to consider:

1) Potential for the idea. If successful, what's the outcome?

2) Probability of success. What are the odds?

3) Passion for the idea. Is it something you care about?

4) Prowess. Do you have particular skill, expertise or asset that improves your odds?

The power of specialization

Successful startups often excel in one specific area, creating a competitive edge in the market.

This approach involves becoming exceptionally world-class at one thing, a strategy that has driven success for many companies, including HubSpot.

Acquiring skills over relying on talent

The journey to proficiency in any field, including public speaking, underscores the idea that most things are acquirable skills.

The dedication to improving skills, even when they are not a natural strength, can significantly impact the learning curve and eventual mastery.