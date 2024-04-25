Did PhonePe give up too early on ONDC's grocery offering?
ONDC needs a different thinking, maybe?
Phone is exiting grocery and all other non-food categories on its hyperlocal app, Pincode.
PhonePe Payment Technology Services Private Limited (Pincode) has requested ONDC to remain subscribed only to food and unreserved ticket booking domains on the ONDC registry, taking a view to join the other domains after re-aligning their internal approach.
It wasn…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.