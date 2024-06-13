Negative energy is wasted energy. The best in the world are not the best because they win every point; it's because they know how to deal with loss and keep moving forward.

Roger Federer, the legendary tennis player, shared his insights and life lessons with the graduating class of 2024 at Dartmouth College. Drawing from his remarkable career and personal experiences, Federer offered valuable advice on hard work, resilience, and living a balanced life. Here are the key takeaways from his speech.

Negative energy is wasted energy. The best in the world are not the best because they win every point; it's because they know how to deal with loss and keep moving forward.

Effortless is a Myth

Success often looks effortless, but it requires immense dedication and hard work. Roger Federer shared that behind his seemingly easy play were years of rigorous training and practice. He emphasized that achieving a state of effortless performance is the ultimate accomplishment, requiring one to outwork others consistently.

Effortless is a myth. The truth is I had to work very hard to make it look easy

This resonates beyond sports, as many successful people face similar unseen efforts and struggles. Federer encouraged graduates to recognize that no one achieves great things without putting in significant effort behind the scenes.

Belief in Yourself Must Be Earned

Self-belief is crucial but must be earned through hard work and experience. Federer recounted a pivotal moment in his career when he overcame self-doubt by challenging his opponents’ strengths rather than avoiding them.