OpenAI's voice mode vs call centers: How long before..
call centers start getting replaced by AI agents.
I have been a long-term believer in voice (The future of AI UX isn’t chatbot) and looks like we are getting closer to voice ruling the Gen AI UX.
If you look at call center pricing vs. OpenAI’s Advance voice mode API pricing, it clearly gives us an indicator of where things are headed.
What’s your take?
(image via Peter/Linkedin)
