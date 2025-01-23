[Hey - we have merged BigIdeas.FM with our media brand, NextBigWhat - bringing you the very best of audiobooks as well as curated newsletters on AI and more]

Here is what’s happening in the world of AI

OpenAI Challenges Jurisdiction in Indian Copyright Lawsuit

OpenAI argued in the Delhi High Court that Indian courts lack jurisdiction to order the deletion of ANI’s data used to train ChatGPT, citing U.S. legal obligations to preserve data during litigation. The case, set for hearing on January 28, is part of a global wave of lawsuits against AI firms over unauthorized content usage

Delhi Police Deploys AI for Republic Day Parade Excellence

The Delhi Police is using AI tools to refine its marching contingent’s performance for the 2025 Republic Day parade. Techniques include posture analysis, synchronization feedback, and real-time adjustments, building on previous AI-driven successes

Conversation of the day: Sam Altman and Elon Musk

Meta’s SeamlessM4T Enables Real-Time Speech Translation in 101 Languages

Meta unveiled an AI model that translates speech directly across 101 languages, enhancing global communication accuracy. The tool addresses multilingual challenges in business and social interactions, with no release date confirmed yet.

Samsung Galaxy S25 to Label AI-Generated Content via C2PA Standard

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup integrates Adobe’s Content Credentials, a "nutrition label" for digital content, to identify AI-generated images, videos, and audio. This initiative, backed by Google, Meta, and OpenAI, aims to combat misinformation by detailing creation and editing methods.

OpenAI Reportedly Launching ‘Operator’ That Can Control Your Computer This Week

OpenAI is reportedly preparing for the launch of Operator sometime this week. Operator is name of its computer-use agent that can complete tasks in a user’s web browser on their behalf. Other companies including Google and Anthropic have been developing similar “agents” in hopes they will be the next major leap towards AI fulfilling its promise of being able to perform tasks currently done by humans.

