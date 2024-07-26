Hey

Here goes all the important news, trends and products in the world of GenAI.

OpenAI unveils SearchGPT to take on Google Search

OpenAI has launched a new prototype, SearchGPT, designed to make web searches faster and more accurate. Combining advanced AI with real-time web data, this tool aims to simplify the search process and provide clear, sourced answers.

Unlike others like Perplexity, OpenAI says it partnered with publishers including WSJ and The Atlantic to build its search engine SearchGPT; publishers can manage how their content appears (more).

Study Finds That AI Is Adding to Employees' Workload and Burning Them Out

Despite executives' expectations to the contrary, a new study from one of the world's largest freelancer platforms has found that artificial intelligence is hindering, rather than helping, employees' workloads.

You agree?

AI is Advertisers' Tool of Choice for the Paris Olympics

A majority, 51%, of UK marketers are leveraging AI to plan and develop their Olympic marketing strategies, with more than half now using AI to plan and test strategies for major events, including the 'Summer of Sport,' Black Friday, and Christmas.

59% of marketers believe AI will reduce experimentation costs, 70% believe it increases speed and 62% say it yields more accurate results

Google DeepMind rolls out AlphaProof AI model, which specializes in math reasoning, and AlphaGeometry 2, an updated version of a model focused on geometry - more

Runway scraped thousands of videos from YouTube creators and brands, including Disney and VICE News, to train its Gen-3 AI video generation tool — A leaked internal document shows Runway's celebrated Gen-3 AI video generator collected thousands of YouTube videos and pirated movies for training data.

