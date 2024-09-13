How to Win in the AI Hype Cycle : Insights from a serial tech founder Rick Nucci (Guru founder)

The traditional startup playbook of outpacing larger companies is no longer effective in the AI space. Big tech incumbents are moving surprisingly fast, viewing AI as an existential threat to their market share. This has created a highly competitive environment where startups must find truly defensible intellectual property to stand out.

The incumbents are now moving as fast or almost as fast as startups are and I think everybody's asking themselves what's defensible what is the intellectual property I can build that is defensible that is hard to copy and I don't think anyone knows the answer to that yet right now.

OpenAI has developed a new series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before they respond. They can reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding, and math.



Today, we are releasing the first of this series in ChatGPT and our API. This is a preview and we expect regular updates and improvements. Alongside this release, we’re also including evaluations for the next update, currently in development.

How it works

We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize their mistakes

And who is adopting o1 at scale? GitHub.

GitHub has started testing OpenAI’s o1-preview in GitHub Copilot.

OpenAI’s new model is designed to be better at writing code, and GitHub says that “our initial testing showed promising results in code analysis and optimization.”

OpenAI has 11 million paying subscribers

Also: OpenAI's ChatGPT has achieved significant subscription milestones, according to COO Brad Lightcap's internal communication:

Over 10 million individual paying subscribers

An additional 1 million subscribers on premium business team plans

Apple is launching hearing aid device..and it’s just a feature

The FDA approves the Hearing Aid Feature in Apple's AirPods Pro 2, calling it the “first over-the-counter hearing aid software device”

Adults with mild or moderate hearing loss will be able to use their Apple earphones to amplify specific sounds that they want to hear better.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 can potentially make the entire hearing-aid device industry stare at a blank screen with…WTF just happened.

Y Combinator to Double Number of Cohorts Per Year

Y Combinator, the startup-building school that has launched businesses ranging from Airbnb Inc. to Stripe Inc., is expanding to four cohorts a year from two — meaning that the accelerator will be in session almost the entire year.

